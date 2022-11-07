Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: An extra boost?

The wait for news on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 lives on, and unfortunately, this may be the case for quite some time.

If you haven’t seen some of our recent updates as of late about the spin-off show, it is looking increasingly likely that we are months away from seeing it back. Starz’s schedule moving forward is pretty packed, so unless they open up new timeslots or change things around, a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

So is there a way that the network could make it up to all of us? Our hope is that they can find some sort of way to make the premiere feel a little special … and we of course have some ideas.

1. Premiere Ghost while BMF is still on the air – One of the reasons why we could be waiting until March to see Michael Rainey Jr. and the cast back is because BMF season 2 starts in January, and it’s possible Starz may not air the two shows at the same time. Of course, they don’t have to do things that way! Airing the two shows back to back could actually improve the ratings for both, even if they only cross paths a few weeks.

2. A two-hour premiere – This isn’t something we tend to get with the Power universe, but wouldn’t it make up for the long hiatus? We tend to think so!

3. A crossover with Force – On paper this feels unlikely, but remember that the end of Force season 1 did make it seem like some sort of event was possible. This could even be a reason why we’re waiting so long to see Ghost premiere, since production for the Tommy spin-off didn’t start until a little bit later.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

How do you think the network will go the extra mile in pushing it? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

