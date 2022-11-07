The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10: Finale surprise ahead?

Can you believe that we’re less than two days away from The Handmaid’s Tale airing its big season 5 finale on Hulu? There is so much that needs to be wrapped up here story-wise, but also teased for what is going to be the sixth and final season. We’re personally prepared to see an unexpected number of twists and turns, whether it be June’s future in Canada to Serena’s future period. Remember, at the end of episode 9 Yvonne Strahovski’s character hitchhiked her way out of the center and to some unknown destination.

Ultimately, we’re sure both of these storylines will be revisited in the finale, but neither could air how you would expect.

Speaking in a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past week, here is what Strahovski had to say about what could be coming up next:

All I will say is that, whatever people are expecting to happen, it’s not the thing that’s going to happen.

Our hope is that whatever the big finale twist ends up being is something that really changes the course of the rest of the series. We don’t need to see something that’s going to make waves for an episode or two in season 6 and that’s it. We’re coming off of a huge twist at the end of season 5 with the death of Commander Waterford and of course, that’s going to be a tough thing to top in terms of dramatic impact.

Hulu is already developing The Testaments for after The Handmaid’s Tale, meaning that there is going to be a continuation of this story. With that being said, it’s not going to be the same exact story that you’ve had on this show.

