The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Will 2-hour event happen?

The Blacklist season 10 is coming to NBC down the road and obviously, this is something to be thrilled about regardless of a premiere date.

Still, we can’t help but be stoked to get more news on that as soon as humanly possible. The James Spader drama has been off the air since May and within that time, we’ve heard about all sorts of great stuff. Think in terms of an epic revenge tour against Raymond Reddington and the arrival of Meera Malik’s daughter as a series regular. She is going to want answers as to what happened to her mother, but getting them is not going to be an altogether easy thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

Given how long it has been since we last saw the show, NBC could easily opt to make this premiere into a two-hour event. We have seen them do this with episode blocks in the past, and when you consider that we are still getting theoretically a 22-episode order, they may do this simply to ensure they get the season wrapped up by the spring or early summer.

Is this really the best thing for them to be doing, though? We tend to think that’s an entirely different story, as there are some circumstances at play here. We know there’s a case for it just when it comes to getting a lot of great content at once, but we hope that the story actually makes sense for it. The last thing that we’d want for this premiere is to get two episodes that aren’t tied together in terms of the story. Whenever that happens, one installment inevitably gets forgotten and it just feels a little awkward in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What are you hoping to get when it comes to The Blacklist season 10, whether it be in terms of a premiere date or the story?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







