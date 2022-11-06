P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Current November hopes

Is there a chance we will learn more news about a P-Valley season 3 premiere date over the course of November? Make no mistake, we want it — it’s impossible not to want it.

Not too long ago, Starz finally did the thing we’ve been hoping to see for a long time in giving this show the green light for more. While it may not be their #1 series in terms of viewers, it is critically-acclaimed, dramatic, and of course pretty darn exciting from start to finish. We’re pretty darn thrilled to see what sort of stories are going to be cooked up when we venture down to Mississippi next.

Unfortunately, this is where we do gotta share the bad news: You’re not going to be getting a whole lot of news on season 3 for a while, especially when it comes to a premiere date. There are a handful of different reasons for this, so where do we start? Well, it’s pretty darn fitting to say that this show isn’t going to announce anything until filming is done … and filming hasn’t even started yet. There are also a ton of other Starz shows like Hightown and Heels that have already filmed their most-recent seasons and have yet to even premiere.

At the moment, the earliest we could envision heading back to The Pynk is going to be at some point next fall. We’d love for it to be sooner than that, but what we’ve been seeing when it comes to Starz shows as of late is a trend where we’re stuck waiting for a little over a year between seasons. Unless the network finds a way to add more spots for programming in the near future, this is not altogether likely to change.

