All American season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Valentine’s Day

Next week on All American season 5 episode 5, you’re going to have a chance to get another dramatic, electric story with Olivia at the center.

The title for this episode is “I Need Love,” and there is going to be a big reason for that: This story is set around Valentine’s Day! We tend to think that there’s going to be a good bit of romance that comes with that … but also probably some drama. This isn’t a show where good things happen all the time! At this point, we’re more or less aware of that.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

CRUCIAL MISTAKE – Still not satisfied with her article, Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets Billy’s (Taye Diggs) help to find the missing piece before her deadline. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) ropes Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) into a Valentine’s Day fraternity speed dating event, which leaves Jordan questioning what’s really happening between him and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Coop (Bre-Z) has an opportunity to audit a law class but faces stiff competition for the coveted spot. Meanwhile, JJ begins to wonder if Asher (Cody Christian) is using recruiting as a ploy to get JJ to take off season seriously. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#505). Original airdate 11/14/2022.

Of course, Olivia’s story is probably going to be the part of this that lasts a little bit beyond what we see within this episode and honestly, it should. There is just SO much that she is trying to pursue, and this is also the sort of effort that could alter the entire course of her career. We just hope that on the other side of this, there is a chance to really see some exciting changes and new surprises.

