Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 6 come right around the corner?

There a few different things that we should get into here, but we suppose the best thing to do here first is get the bad news out of the way: We are in the midst of a hiatus. For the first time this season we’re in the midst of a one-week break, and the plan is to have the show back on Monday, November 14. So why the week off, especially since Bachelor in Paradise is still on? Our feeling is that it gives the network a little more leeway to air some midterm election coverage if need be; also, it does give them some more stories that they can air down the road.

When The Good Doctor returns on November 14, it will be with a story that is all about Shaun, Dr. Powell, and Dr. Lim. Shaun is still perplexed why Lim elected against the surgery, and it is something that could lead to a lot of tension at the hospital. To add to the stress here at the moment, let’s remind you that there’s also a heat wave going on at the hospital. That is going to lead to a fair share of other problems.

For a few more details, all you have to do is either watch the promo or read the season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Hot and Bothered” – In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives on the 100th episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

