Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that the show was off the air last week, but are things suddenly about to change? Given that we’re in the thick of November sweeps, we wouldn’t fault anyone for wanting more of this show.

Alas, this is where some of the bad news comes into play, as the crime procedural is still on hiatus tonight. What gives with that? Well, the simplest explanation we can offer here is that the network wants to give themselves the option to air midterm election coverage tonight.

Rest assured here that there are some big episodes still to come! You’ll see installments on both November 14 and November 21, and we’ve got a few more details below to help set the stage.

Season 2 episode 7, “Vanishing Act” – When the mother of a young boy goes missing, the NCIS team sets out to find her and learns they aren’t the only ones searching for her, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 2 episode 8, “Curtain Call” – When a naval officer is murdered while moonlighting in community theater, the NCIS team recruits a familiar face to help lead them to a ruthless international killer. Also, Kai enlists Whistler to open an investigation into an old friend turned criminal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Linc Hand returns as Charlie-1.

Of course, we’re hoping that there’s a little more this season after November 21, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of that. (Remember, there is going to be an epic three-show crossover event coming in January, and those episodes have seemingly been filmed.)

