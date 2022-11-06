The Orville season 4 renewal hopes: The discussion points

If you have been reading this site for a while now, then you like know we want The Orville season 4 to happen down the road. It’s mostly a question of when we’re going to have a chance to get it.

So what can we go ahead and say right now? We do think that there are some discussions ongoing about what the future of the show could be, and that the folks at Hulu / parent company Disney are looking at what they’ll want to do moving forward. There are a few things that they are especially taking into consideration right now

1. Performance – Obviously, we’re talking here about total viewership, but also not just for Hulu. The reason why the first three seasons were put on Disney+ was to see if more people could discover it there. The cumulative data could be very much important to the future here.

2. Budget – We wish we could say this wasn’t a factor, but it is. There are a ton of networks and streaming services right now that are cutting costs left and right, and we can’t pretend that this is a cheap show to make. It costs money to produce all of those special effects!

3. Scheduling – Seth MacFarlane has already said that he’ll find a way to make another season work if it gets renewed, but there’s no doubt he is a busy guy. Meanwhile, all of the main cast will need to be signed to new deals. We can’t just ignore the importance of that here.

4. Need – It may sound silly to say this, but we think it matters. Does Hulu think that The Orville is a necessary part of their lineup? We’d argue so, mostly because they have no other show like it in their portfolio. Sure, Disney+ has all of Star Wars, but tonally the two aren’t quite the same. Also, this should be considered a Hulu show first; getting on the other streaming service is just a bonus.

