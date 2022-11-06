Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 34 episode scoop!

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have another installment right after the Treehouse of Horror last week?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some unfortunate news to pass along: The animated comedy is going to be taking the week off. You can argue that this was due to a potential Game 7 of the World Series, but this repeat was scheduled even before Major League Baseball shifted around dates due to a rain delay. Luckily, this isn’t going to be some super-long break in the action, and the plan is to see more of The Simpsons when we get around to Sunday, November 13.

So why you wait for that, why not get a few more details on what’s next? Just go ahead and check out the attached synopses below…

Season 34 episode 7 – When Homer becomes Duffman’s girl-dad hero, they go on a road trip with Lisa that threatens to expose Homer’s terrible parenting in the all-new “From Beer to Paternity” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Nov. 13 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3401) (TV-14 D,L)

Season 34 episode 8 – Homer is stunned by his feelings of rage and resentment when Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend’s quirky young son. Lisa and Bart throw the ultimate slumber party in the all-new “Step Brother from the Same Planet” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Nov. 20 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3322) (TV-PG L,V)

While there are no official details available for it yet, we can also go ahead and say that there is another new episode scheduled for November 27 titled “When Nelson Met Lisa.” That means that Fox is going to continue to load up on episodes during the NFL season, which is always the smartest thing to do when it comes to generating good ratings for yourself. Why wouldn’t you want to do something like this?

