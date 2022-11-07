SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 trailer: Dealing with death

This coming weekend you’re going to see SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 on Paramount+, and this one will pull at heartstrings. It’s impossible for it not to.

As you can see in the promo below, Bravo Team is going to face some of the biggest questions of their career. In the aftermath of Clay’s death back home, how are they going to be able to continue the mission? It is true that these men are as hard-nosed and steely as you are going to find. They will do everything in their power to finish the job, and they’re used to facing adversity and tragedy. Yet, Clay is not someone who died while operating in the field — that’s the sort of death they are more prepared for. His passing was stunning and terrible, and it’s something that they will struggle to get their heads around for most of the immediate future.

Of course, the first order of business in episode 9 is going to be assessing where their heads are at and/or remembering their friend. Grief is not the sort of thing that anyone deals with easy, and it will take some time for all of them to figure out and process this. Then, they’ll make their next determination when it comes to the mission.

Given that there are two episodes left, it is fair to say that things are going to move quickly. They almost have to! We don’t necessarily think that the finale will tie up every loose end, but it could at least give you some; from there, we’ll have to see what the future holds. There have been talks for months about a potential movie, and that’s without getting into the possibility of a season 7 down the road.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now, including an interview with EP Spencer Hudnut about Clay’s death

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for even more updates on what the future could hold. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







