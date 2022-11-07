Dancing with the Stars 31 week 8: Heidi D’Amelio’s last stand?

Tonight, week 8 of Dancing with the Stars 31 is going to be here, and we know that this will be a hugely important part of the season. We’re closing in on the finale! With that in mind, we tend to think that the show is going to be more competitive than ever and fan bases will be critical to everything the rest of the way.

Personally, we’re pretty fascinated by the current dynamic of things within this competition. Heidi D’Amelio is far from the worst dancer left; yet, she’s been saved on two different occasions by the judges. We’re also coming off the most shocking elimination of the season in Jordin Sparks.

The funny thing is that it’s easy to sit here and say that Heidi will be the next celebrity out based solely on results … but is that really going to be the case? Let’s just say that we’ve got some questions. If Heidi is in the bottom two versus either Trevor Donovan or Vinny Guadagnino (the actual worst dancer left), she probably stays. Yet, there is still no guarantee that either one of those people will be in the bottom with her. What if it is Heidi versus Shangela or Daniel Durant? That’s where things get a little bit trickier.

The one thing that we’re the most confident about entering tonight is that Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, and Wayne Brady remain the favorites. This week could actually be an interesting test for some of them; Gabby is coming off a high-profile breakup, and Wayne has actually been in a bit of a lull the past two weeks with his scores. (Granted, a lull for him is still infinitely better than most other people on the show.)

Related – Want to know more about the theme and some of the individual dances this week?

What do you want to see from Dancing with the Stars 31 on Disney+ Monday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow the link here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







