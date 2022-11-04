Dancing with the Stars 31 week 8 spoilers: ’90s Night!

Going into Dancing with the Stars 31 week 8 on Disney+ this Monday, are you ready for something good and nostalgic? We hope so, given that ’90s Night is coming!

There are two different rounds and competition that you’re going to see here. First, you will have the traditional solo routines; then, you’ve got the relay dances that are going to actually include the original artists performing them live! It’s going to be funny watching someone like Charli in all of this, given that she wasn’t even alive for this decade.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: salsa (“Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: tango (“Song 2” by Blur)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: contemporary (“Ironic” by Alanis Morissette)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: salsa (“Barbie Girl” by Aqua)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: jazz (“Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: tango (“What Is Love” by Haddaway)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: samba (“Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: samba (“Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin)

Of these dances, we gotta say that the last few seem like the upbeat ones are going to be super-fun. Can you imagine Vinny doing what we’ll forever know as the Night at the Roxbury song? Meanwhile, how is Emma going to choreograph a Barbie song with Trevor? There’s so much potential for entertainment here!

Relay dances:

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt: cha-cha (“Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice)

Vinny & Koko vs. Trevor & Emma: samba (“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue)

Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney: samba (“Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa)

Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val: salsa (“Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play)

