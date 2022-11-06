Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12 + the schedule ahead

Want to learn a little bit more about Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12, plus the schedule that you can see the rest of the way? Rest assured, we’re happy to help in whatever way that we can!

Let’s start off here with some news that you may or may not be familiar with at this point: There is only going to be one episode this week. Why? Go ahead and blame the midterm elections taking place on Tuesday. You will have a chance to see some more romance and/or drama on Monday night and then after that, the show will be off the air for a week. There are five more episodes left in the season in total, and the two-night finale event is scheduled for November 21 and 22. A part of this will include a reunion special, which we haven’t always received within the Bachelor in Paradise world. (We can only imagine just how messy this is going to be from start to finish.)

You can see the full calendar for the rest of the season below, just in case you’re curious as to how things are going to play out.

In general, get ready for the next few episodes to revolve around some big decisions as we get close to the end of the season. Are some of these relationships really going to last after the fact? Brandon and Serene are easily the one we’re the most confident in at the moment, whereas there could be hope for Danielle and Michael. It’s just too early to tell for some of the others, largely because we’ve seen so much drama and mess on the show already. (Can we really be confident with a relationship between Aaron and Genevieve, especially after we’ve seen the two of them argue so much on the beach? The easy answer is “no.”

just a lil' reminder. 💋 pic.twitter.com/QeErpc9iav — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 6, 2022

