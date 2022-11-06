Succession season 4 premiere date: What HBO should consider

What is HBO going to be thinking about when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date? Just like so many of you, we want to see the Roy family back on our screens as soon as possible … even if we realize that’s not going to happen.

Instead, all signs right now point to a pretty extended wait, and it’s going to require a good bit of patience over time to get to the other side. The network has confirmed that you’ll see new episodes in the spring, but that’s a pretty long window that can be hard to define. (We have speculated in the past that a premiere date in either March or April makes the most overall sense.)

Here’s what we can tell you right now: Filming continues, and we know there’s been a ton of footage shot already in New York City. There are rumors aplenty out there about some scenes being filmed in Norway, but there could be a chance to talk more about that down the road.

What we do think HBO should at least consider at this point is fairly simple: Floating a premiere date out here, or more of a precise window, once production wraps up, no matter when that is. Remember that there’s less reason for them to do something like this in advance of that point, given that you don’t want to announce a date and then delay it for whatever reason. We do think there’s a lot of value in giving people something a little more specific to anticipate — and clearly, there is a lot to anticipate with this show. Season 4 will find Roman, Kendall, and Shiv largely ousted from the family business and with that, they will have to work more in order to figure out a new path in life. It’s either that or they find another way to infiltrate Waystar Royco…

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Succession season 4, no matter when it premieres?

