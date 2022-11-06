Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What Apple should consider

There are few waits quite as agonizing as the wait for Ted Lasso season 3 — that much feels pretty darn clear at the moment.

So why are the folks at Apple TV+ keeping the news from us? It’s really not as simple as it sounds. It’s pretty darn easy to sit here and proclaim that the streaming service is willingly withholding info from us all, but the series is currently in production. Until things are wrapped up, there is no reason for a premiere date to come out. Remember, the last thing that Apple wants at this point is to give everyone a date, only to then change it soon after because of some behind-the-scenes delay. (Remember that there have been plenty of those already.)

We’ve said this before, and we’ll continue to reiterate it until something changes: The folks over at Apple do need to be aware of the fact that they are keeping viewers waiting so much longer than they originally expected. You have to do something to keep up engagement. It’s way our simple bit of advice for them is this: The moment filming is wrapped, announce something. It doesn’t even have to be a specific date! Just give viewers a month or even a season.

At this point, we’d argue that so much of the universal frustration out there has to do with everyone being so continuously in the dark. It’s good to have something pseudo-specific to look forward to and as of right now, there’s not even that. While we think the show is likely being set for a late winter / early spring release, there may be some out there still thinking it comes out later this year. We just think there’s some value at this point in letting people know the hard truth.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Apple decides; we do think production is very-much close to being done.

What are you most hoping for when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+?

