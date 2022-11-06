The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Safe’

This weekend Hulu officially revealed some more details all about The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 — a story that could prove to be an epic finale. The title here is “Safe,” and just upon reading that alone you get a good sense of what the story here is all about.

The end of episode 9 set the stage in a way, as June Osborne ended up being attacked while pledging allegiance to America up in Toronto. Canada has served as a safe haven for her, Luke, and their baby Nichole ever since her escape from Gilead; however, times are changing and they have been all season. As Canada becomes more dangerous, June is inevitably the person in the most danger. Not only is she one of the biggest anti-Gilead revolutionaries out there, she’s also a symbol of the whole movement. She is going to be a primary target for a lot of people eager to cause chaos and inflict harm.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

To get some more evidence of just how dangerous things are going to become, go ahead and check out the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

Under threat, June must find a way to keep herself and her family safe from Gilead and its violent supporters in Toronto.

We know that there is a season 6 coming on the other side of this finale, so you at least feel comforted that the writers don’t have to tie up every single loose end now. However, we should tell you that the final season will probably look and feel different from what we’re seeing so far. There could be a pretty complicated endgame, so let’s just say to go ahead and prepare yourself for a number of devastating twists all across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







