Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A look at the long-term future

We know that Bridgerton season 3 is currently in the works, and all signs do seem to be pointing to a 2023 release. Of course (and rather unfortunately), that’s a pretty broad window. There is a ton that can happen within that span of time and, of course, we’re hoping for more specifics in the near future.

Now, there is at least one thing we know right now that we’re pretty excited about: There is also a season 4 coming! That’s something that was announced a good while ago, and we don’t have to worry about whether or not it’s going to happen as a result.

The great thing about this early renewal is pretty simple, mostly in that it could change the release patterns of this show moving forward. There is a good chance that, provided that season 4 filming starts next summer, there could be a much smaller hiatus between seasons 3 and 4 than what we’re getting between seasons 2 and 3. By the time season 3 premieres, we tend to think it will be anywhere from 14-18 months from when the last entry in the series debuted. Is it true that we’re going to have the Queen Charlotte spin-off in here at some point? Sure, but there is no guarantee that everyone is going to watch that.

No matter what, things are at least going to be more eventful within the Bridgerton world next year and make no mistake that we’re 100% grateful about that. We also tend to think that so long as this franchise is successful, Netflix will continue to make as many offshoots and different seasons as humanly possible. They do recognize seemingly as a brand that everything has a shelf life, but they are going to make the most of the time that they have.

