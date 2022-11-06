SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The first mission

Following what you see this week on BBC One, why not check out more news on SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 3 next week? There’s an installment coming up that is going to be stuffed full of action, and of course, we’re curious to see what that looks like.

While so much of this show is rooted in history, you can’t forget that it is also an origin story. There is a ton of stuff that we still have to learn about how some of these members handle their first responsibilities … and also accept failure. We understand that this many not be the most fun thing to think about, but it’s also a reality of this job. Things are going to go bad sometimes, and the one thing you can do is work to learn from your mistakes and make sure that you honor anyone you lose along the way.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The newly recruited members of the SAS carry out a disastrous and devastating first mission. Determined to prove their strategy will work, they prepare to try again.

So is this group going to find more success? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, but we obviously know what the legacy is in the long-term. So much of the story of this show just depends on how quickly that they want to progress things forward, since we don’t personally feel like they’re going to push things forward in all that rapid a fashion. Why would they, given that this is a story that could theoretically last a long time and take on a number of different forms?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SAS Rogue Heroes right now

What do you most want to see on SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 3 next week?

Are you enjoying the story so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







