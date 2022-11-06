House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The ideal for HBO

House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be anticipated for a pretty long time — let us make that clear from the jump.

What makes this show actually stand out for HBO? It’s hard to know where to start. We’re sure that they hoped this would be a success for them before it premiered earlier this year, but we’re not sure even they anticipated the positive reception or the viewership that it got. While not everyone came back who watched Game of Thrones, a ton of people did — that made renewing the show an easy decision! Now, they just have to figure out when to bring it back for more.

So the first order of business, at least for now, is giving production the time to write and film some fantastic episodes — and that will be something that takes a great deal of time. We’re going to be waiting for months to even get news on filming, so it’s hard to even think too far ahead about a premiere date yet. The only thing that is easy to say is that HBO wants it back as soon as possible, without of course sacrificing quality.

The ideal situation for the network, at least in our mind, is for them to get season 2 back in the spring of 2024 — that gives the producers ample time to film, edit, and include the special effects. It’s hard to imagine this becoming an annual event in this current era of TV. We could see Euphoria coming on at the start of that year and then House of the Dragon after the fact. Just how enormous would that be for HBO? It’s hard to even fathom it.

