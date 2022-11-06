Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, Maggie in season 5 episode 6?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, or is she and her character of Maggie Bell already gone for good? We do 100% understand if you are frantically asking these questions already, and rest assured that we are happy to help.

So what can we do in order to assist here? Let’s just start off with some encouragement: Maggie is not gone for good. While you are not seeing her in tonight’s new episode airing at a special time, there is more of the character coming and with that, there is all sorts of good stuff to look forward to. Missy’s first episode back from maternity leave is airing a week from Tuesday! The actress has been gone since the spring and when we last saw her, she was recovering from a sarin gas situation that nearly cost her everything. It is not an easy thing to recover from, and we tend to think that the character will still be in the weeds of that when we see her again.

In the time that Peregrym has been gone, we’ve seen a lot of Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, a character who could still be around here and there in the future. Obviously, Maggie will be partnered again with OA, but we tend to think the writers will try to make the most of Shantel’s character when she is available and the right story is there. Why wouldn’t they, given the time that they’ve had to invest in her.

Ultimately, we hope you enjoy tonight’s episode, and if you have any concerns about Missy or the future of her character, don’t — there is a ton of good stuff ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right away, including more on Maggie’s return

What do you most want to see from Missy Peregrym as Maggie moving forward into FBI season 5?

Meanwhile, what do you want to see from her during the upcoming big return? Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







