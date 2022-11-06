FBI season 5 episode 7 return date: Missy Peregrym, Maggie back

Next week on FBI season 5 episode 7, you will see a story many weeks in the making. After all, Missy Peregrym is back as Maggie!

Before we go any further here, though, we should try to explain the schedule given that things are a little bit wonky at the moment. Tonight’s episode is a special, one-off Sunday airing. Meanwhile, there is no installment on Tuesday due to the midterm elections. The plan is for the entire FBI franchise to arrive back on the air on Tuesday, November 15, and the return of Peregrym will be leading the way. The title for her first episode back is “Ready or Not,” and that really does in some ways spell out the challenge that lies ahead for her getting back in the swing of things.

To get a few more details now on what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Even if Maggie does have some struggles in the near future, don’t expect this to mean that she’s just going to be gone from the office again. We get the sense that once she’s back, she’ll be sticking around — after all, Peregrym’s maternity leave was the reason for her absence in the first place.

