East New York season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Best Served Cold’

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see East New York season 1 episode 7 — want to know more about it?

Well, the title here is “Best Served Cold,” and this will be fittingly titled to a cold case. These exist rather often within the real world, let alone the world of police dramas. Why not put a focus on them? The full season 1 episode 7 synopsis has other updates on what lies ahead:

“Best Served Cold” – When a man is shot during a supermarket opening, Detective Morales suspects the crime is related to an unsolved assault case she was pressured to drop years earlier. Also, Officer Quinlan discovers pivotal new details that could help solve a cold case close to home, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Nov. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

We’ve been lucky to get new episodes of this show every single week so far, and there is clearly some value in the network opting to do this. It allows this show to build an audience from the ground up and so far, it has found some measure of consistent viewing. This is one of CBS’ new dramas with a full season order already, and there is a pretty easy path right now to picture a season 2. Remember that this network has a long history of police shows working out rather well for them; there’s a reason why Blue Bloods has been on the air for more than a year, and both NCIS and the FBI franchise do fit into this category somewhat, even if we are talking about different divisions of law enforcement.

Rest assured, episode 7 is not the last East New York episode you will see this month; there is also one on November 20!

