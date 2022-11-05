Whose Line Is It Anyway? ending at The CW, per Colin Mochrie

Have we reached the end of the road for one of the most iconic comedy shows of the past twenty-plus years? No matter who you are, there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least a few clips of Whose Line Is It Anyway? over the years. The improv series has featured everything from hoedowns to unique songs to Scenes from a Hat aplenty. Now, it could be coming to an end.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), longtime cast member Colin Mochrie proclaimed yesterday that the upcoming season of the series, now airing on The CW, will be its last. We recognize that there are some people who may not even recognize that the show is still on, and we put that mostly on the aforementioned network for the lack of promotion over the years. It’s a solid-enough and affordable performer for the network, but it hasn’t had the mainstream audience that it did back at ABC for well over a decade.

In its heyday, Whose Line was a show hosted by Drew Carey that effectively brought improv to the mainstream and made stars out of Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and also Wayne Brady, who leveraged it into his own primetime show at one point before a number of other gigs. All three of the aforementioned comedians are still on The CW version, now hosted by the very-funny Aisha Tyler.

While Mochrie, Stiles, and Brady have been the main stars of the show over the years, let’s not forget that a very young Stephen Colbert, prior to his talk-show fame, was at one point a cast member. Meanwhile, the late Robin Williams made a brilliant guest appearance many years ago, and we’ve also seen the likes of Richard Simmons and Keegan-Michael Key.

For those wondering, you can find old episodes of both the ABC and CW version streaming on HBO Max. All of a sudden, we have a temptation to go on a deep dive…

Are you sad to see that Whose Line Is It Anyway? is over at The CW?

(Photo: The CW.)

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

