Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that in the fall, things can get especially crazy and confusing. There are preemptions at times, and then there is also the NFL rearing its head and making things all the more confusing.

Well, here is where we can at least share some measure of good news — after all, the crime drama is about to be back with another new episode! You may just have to wait a little longer. Last week’s 9:00 p.m. airing was a one-time thing, and now the show will be starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern or even later, depending on NFL overruns. The title is “Flesh & Blood,” and you can get more info courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Flesh & Blood” – NCIS is called to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Also, Roberta Deeks (Pamela Reed) comes into town to meet Rosa, and Sam looks for another aide for his father, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 6 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Of course, we’re always going to be excited for episodes directed by cast members, just as we’re always going to be happy to see Roberta Deeks back on the show. Deeks and Kensi obviously underwent a big life change in bringing in Rosa, and there’s something super-fun that should come from seeing how Marty’s mom reacts to having her around. It’s more of an extended family than ever before, and the writers have always done a good job doing some of these personal storylines.

Rest assured, there’s also another episode set to air on November 13, so we’re in a pretty good run when it comes to installments of this show right now.

