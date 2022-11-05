NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 5: ‘Flesh & Blood’ peeks!

Tomorrow night is going to bring NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 5 to CBS; why not learn a little bit more about it now?

If you look below, you can see a series of new sneak peeks from “Flesh & Blood” that absolutely do raise a number of questions, in particular when it comes to the murder of a main who had access to some very high-security software. This is the sort of stuff that could easily cause a lot of trouble if it falls into the wrong hands … just in case you wonder what we’re getting at here.

Where things get weird here, though, is that one of the lead suspects in the case isn’t some foreign government or dangerous spy: It’s the man’s own wife, who goes by the name of Alice Morgan. (Before we move on here, let’s talk about a little Easter egg: This has to be reference to Ruth Wilson’s character in Luther, right?) This character is eventually tracked down by Deeks and Rountree, and then tries to flee from the scene. When will these criminals ever learn? We’ve honestly lost track of how many times that we’ve seen people leave the scene on this show, but it never ends well.

For those who haven’t heard, this episode is going to feature the return of Roberta Deeks, which should give you some fun moments and she gets a chance to spend some time with Rosa. It’s also being directed by Daniela Ruah, who has seemingly become a rather solid part of the rotation. Personally, we’re glad to be seeing her stretch herself creatively as often as she wants.

Be sure to remember that this episode will return NCIS: LA will bring the series back to its 10:30 p.m. timeslot, which could get tossed and shifted around a little bit due to NFL football.

