Manifest season 4 episode 11 spoilers: The threat of Angelina

As we get ourselves prepared for Manifest season 4 episode 11 on Netflix, you have to be worried about Angelina. How can you not be at this point? She is clearly not just a threat to the Passengers, but also the entire world. After all, consider what we now know about the Death Dates, and how it’s not meant to be tied to just the passengers.

Moving forward, Angelina could be the person capable of taking down some of our heroes. She’s presumed gone by the Stones, and with that, she can operate with some level of secrecy. That’s going to be a problem, and something that could become even more so as time goes on in the second half of the final season.

In speaking on this further to TVLine, here is some of what show boss Jeff Rake had to say on the subject:

We’ve established that she’s more dangerous than ever. The Stones think she’s gone [after the stained glass crashed down on her], so their guard is down. They think that’s a risk they don’t have to worry about, but we saw that she slipped off into the night. The sky appears to be the limit in terms of what she can achieve. The question is, is she so dangerous and able to do so much damage that she can single-handedly take down the Lifeboat? That’s an open question as we go into the final 10. Is she singularly so powerful that she can destroy the Lifeboat and destroy humanity? Is Cal’s power and ability as the Dragon, and all the passengers, are they powerful enough to take her down?

Everything is going to be heightened within these final episodes as there are so many different stories at play. For Ben, Michaela, and the rest of the passengers, they may be able to focus at first on some other priorities … but Angelina will likely resurface at some point down the road. It’s mostly a matter of when, and then also what the next phase of her plan really is.

What do you think is going to happen on Manifest season 4 episode 11, no matter when it premieres?

