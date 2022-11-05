The Boys season 4 premiere date: A holiday 2023 release?

There are of course always interesting things to discuss with The Boys season 4, and that includes questions all about release dates.

With that in mind, we’re happy to get into a pretty fun subject here this morning: Is there a chance that we could see a launch around Christmas or New Year’s Eve 2023? Is that something that Amazon Prime would actually consider?

We do recognize that there will be a demand to see Antony Starr and the rest of the cast back on the air before that, but unfortunately, we just don’t think that it is altogether feasible. If we are being realistic here, the earliest we can expect to see the show back is extremely late in 2023, and that may even be a stretch. While filming is currently underway this is a show that takes a LONG time to make, especially when you consider all of the post-production time necessary for the action sequences.

Amazon doesn’t have as much of a reputation for holiday releases as Netflix, which has released shows like Bridgerton before at Christmas. Do we think that they are still open to something like this? Absolutely, but we don’t feel like it’s anywhere near as big a priority for them. Consider that a consequence of them not giving you all the episodes at once like Netflix does, which is why a holiday release probably won’t happen for season 4.

Still, it’s a fun idea to think about, and we do hope that come summer or fall of next year, some specific premiere-date information starts to come out.

