Riverdale season 7 premiere date: Will it be revealed soon?

If you find yourselves eagerly awaiting a Riverdale season 7 premiere date, then congratulations! You are like the vast majority of the internet. We know that there is so much to look forward to when it comes to the show’s final season, but the problem is that The CW is saying almost nothing about the future right now.

Well, is that going to change soon? Is there a reason for at least some hope on the subject? We’re starting to think so for a few simple reasons.

For starters, last year it was early November when the network revealed their midseason premiere dates; in other news, the time is really now for them to get some of this information out there. Of course, even if there is an announcement soon, that doesn’t mean the show will premiere in the immediate future. Filming for season 7 only recently began, so it’s going to take some time for some of these stories to be turned around.

Do we still anticipate seeing KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, and the rest of the cast in the winter or the spring? Absolutely. Now that The CW has new ownership in Nexstar Media Group, we’re not sure how interested they will be programming in the summer.

Remember…

The central twist for season 7 is a fascinating one that on paper, could bring the show closer to the Archie Comics source material that ever. We don’t think it’s going to stay where it was in the season 6 finale, but we could be gearing up for a weird, trippy ending. We just hope that it does return somewhat to its grounded roots by the end credits.

