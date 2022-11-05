Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6: Why no promo?

After last night’s new episode, you may be finding yourselves wondering a very simple question: Where is the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 promo? What is going on here? It makes sense to wonder these things, but have no fear: We’re more than happy to offer a response.

First and foremost, let’s just start by nothing the bad news: There is no new episode on next week! CBS has a tendency to not release promos for most of their shows until a week before they come back, it may not be the case with every single series across the board, but it is certainly true for a good many of them. The plan is for episode 6 to air on November 18, so you are going to have a good while to go until you end up seeing the show back.

As for what the future is going to hold here, that’s still up for debate … but luckily, we know that this show tends to have a formula to how it goes about things. You are going to see a few individual stories about the Reagans and from there, they will come back together to discuss them at family dinner. This show knows what it likes to do and does it rather well. We’re sure that over the next week and a half, a synopsis will come out with even more details.

While this may be easy to assume for a lot of people out there, we’ll also go ahead and note this: Episode 6 is going to be the last episode for at least the month. There will inevitably by a hiatus on November 25 for Black Friday, and we will see where things go from there.

