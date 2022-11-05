Magnum PI season 5: Two more behind-the-scenes peeks

As so many of you are probably well-aware at this point, Magnum PI season 5 is currently deep in production. We’d love to see it back soon but, of course, we are totally at the mercy of NBC with that. We have to se whatever it is that they want to do and, unfortunately, that can be a pretty hard thing to gauge sometimes. Hopefully, we’ll just have an official premiere date in the next couple of weeks and that will put our mind by and large at ease.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate what lies ahead courtesy of some new behind-the-scenes photos! There are two that you can see below courtesy of TC himself in Stephen Hill, and the first gives credit to the wonderful stand-in performers who help immensely to make production go. They don’t always get a ton of credit for their work, and that’s why it is nice to see a series regular acknowledge them in this way.

Hill in the second photo explains his outfit choice for his recent Entertainment Tonight appearance alongside Zachary Knighton, and there’s a nod to the late, great Roger E. Mosley thrown in there. It still remains our hope that the writers find a way to honor the original TC following his recent passing in season 5 or season 6. He’s clearly a man Stephen cared about, and we tend to think a lot of other people within the Magnum PI world feel the same way.

For those wondering, the show is a significant chunk of the way through season 5 at the time of this writing. Everyone will continue their work on this season / season 6 until at least March, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some video teases within the near future!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What has you the most excited right now on the subject of Magnum PI season 5?

Is there any one thing on your mind? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

