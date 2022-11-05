American Horror Story: NYC episode 7: Gino’s dilemma

As we move forward into American Horror Story: NYC episodes 7 and 8, we have to put Gino front and center. There’s no way we can do something otherwise at this point! This character seems to be one of the last lines of defense when it comes to the chaos in the city, and we honestly think he may be one of the most likable leads that we’ve had in a while.

Think about it: Gino is smart, tenacious, willing to understand the nuance of this world, and also legitimately trying to help. He doesn’t run the most successful newspaper in the area but he stays committed to his principles.

Unfortunately, at this point Gino is also surrounded with some metaphorical landmines all across the board. Just look at the hand he’s been dealt! The man he loves in Patrick has been harboring a super-dark secret with Sam that happened in Fire Island. Meanwhile, Whitely is the serial killer but he’s not that easy to stop. He still may not be able to get New York City to listen to him, and this is without mentioning what is going on with the illness slowly spreading through New York.

In episode 7, what Gino needs to figure out is both simple and yet difficult: How can he make this city a better place? What sort of steps can he take? We imagine that a big part of this episode will be all about him looking around and trying to figure this out, and that includes examining his resources and trying to also make some determinations as to who to trust.

There’s also a real question he’ll have to ask himself about Patrick: Can he really be trusted with his own demons? After what happened to Barbara, there are all sorts of things to wonder about.

