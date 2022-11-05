The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale spoilers: Lawrence’s plan

What is Commander Lawrence trying to do on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5? We know that this is one of the big questions out there. We know that he’s tried to build a world in New Bethlehem that eschews some of the longtime practices of Gilead. Yet, he’s now disavowing the country altogether. He recently decided to take a wife in Mrs. Putnam, provided she is okay with it. He’s taken some steps towards trying to make the place different than it was and yet, Gilead is still Gilead. He is now more similar to the other Commanders than ever with Putnam at his side.

So what is he really trying to do here? It’s a question well worth wondering…

Speaking as a part of a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, you can see Bradley Whitford (who directed this past episode) offer some insight into his character — at least from his vantage point:

…I don’t think he is simply wanting to get power; that was the Lawrence before we met him. He’s gone through the opportunity to get power in Gilead and it disgusted him and it killed his wife. If it helps him pay the debt he feels he needs to pay to Eleanor, to be called by the other leaders “one of them,” I think he’ll be fine with that. But it’s strategic and not something he’s aspiring to.

All of this is a means to an end for this guy, and he may actually be trying to change this place for the better. This is where he and June different; he wants to alter the foundation that is there. Meanwhile, she wants to take a sledgehammer to the whole thing.

