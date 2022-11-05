Chicago Fire co-creator Derek Haas leaving after season 11

Some big news has come in from the One Chicago world, in particular the flagship Chicago Fire. Co-creator Derek Haas is set to leave at season’s end.

According to a report from Variety, Haas will be exiting as both co-showrunner of Fire and also showrunner of FBI: International at the end of the season. Not only that, but he is departing Wolf Entertainment, where he has been for over a decade.

In a statement, here is some of what the prolific writer had to say:

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons … I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

As a novelist, Haas has already published work outside of the Dick Wolf umbrella; this departure further cements him going in a completely new direction. We do think that he has an opportunity now to do some new and exciting things, and we hope that there’s going to be a chance for him to do other stuff that molds genres in the same way Chicago Fire does. What makes this show so special is that it manages to be more than just a drama; there are also comedic elements in here and a real focus on character. Every single person you meet feels important and memorable in their own way. We can only hope that this is a tradition that continues after he is gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

Are you sad to see Derek Haas leaving Chicago Fire and FBI: International?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







