The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer break up

The following news may not come as a huge surprise for those following the world of The Bachelorette — Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, who she picked at the end of this past season, are no longer together.

People Magazine confirmed the news earlier this afternoon, and it comes days after speculation about their relationship. Erich was not present at Dancing with the Stars earlier this week, and there were even some rumors before that.

To say that this relationship has been quite tumultuous is putting it lightly. Ever since the season concluded filming, Erich has been involved in multiple scandals, including a racially offensive yearbook photo surfacing (he issued an apology after the fact) and claims that he allegedly left a prior relationship to go on the show. The latter was addressed during the finale of Gabby and Rachel’s season. Rachel, meanwhile, ended things with Tino even before the After the Final Rose special taped.

To say that the past few seasons have been unlucky for Bachelor Nation couples is putting it mildly. If you take Paradise relationships out of the equation for a moment, the most recent pair to still be together are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, and they went through a lot in the time that followed their season. No other recent lead, including Michelle Young, Clayton Echard, and Katie Thurston, is with the person they chose at the end of the season. It’s easy to be cynical about all of this and say that the process doesn’t work, but it can in certain situations — it is just really hard to form a lasting bond in a strange, reality TV bubble where you only see a fraction of someone’s day-to-day life. Things change in the real world and issues from the past can come back in the present.

Gabby will continue to be a part of Dancing with the Stars 31 — to learn more about Monday’s dances, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about Gabby and Erich breaking up months after The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







