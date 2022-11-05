A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: Prepare for anything

For those who are not aware A Million Little Things season 5 is coming to ABC in the new year and, of course, we’re eager for more info. At this point, how can you not be? We could be a matter of days away from a midseason schedule being revealed and within that, we’re hoping to learn some other news on the future.

Of course, even that is not a guarantee, and that brings us back to the title for this article: Just how much should you really be prepared for when it comes to this upcoming (and potentially final) season of the show?

The first thing that we have to note here is something that may sound a little bit pessimistic, but it’s still the reality of the situation: ABC may not prioritize a premiere date for A Million Little Things over some of their newer shows. The main purpose for a season 5, provided it is the end as rumors suggest, is to offer up some closure. It’s not as much tied to some plan to keep the series around for some extended period of time. It may not get the best timeslot out there because of that. It also may not premiere right away in the new year, though that would be nice.

Our personal dream is, of course, getting this show back in January, presumably as a midseason fill-in for one of the shows with a full-season order like The Good Doctor or The Rookie: Feds. However, ABC could make everyone wait longer if they decide to put the show on after one of their other series is over. Take Alaska Daily. The only thing that we’re fairly confident about right now is that 10:00 p.m. timeslot, no matter the night. Everything else is still firmly up in the air.

Story-wise, it goes without saying we’re confident. How can we not after seeing everything that we have over the years?

