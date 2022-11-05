Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Why no big reveal?

Why isn’t there a big reveal at the moment when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date? There’s a good chance that some people out there are wondering that and honestly, we understand. This is a show that has been off the air for a long time already, and that part of the wait is frustrating.

However, the part that may be even more so for a lot of people out there is the utter lack of news from Starz itself. What are they waiting for, especially since at this point last year, we were less than three weeks from a premiere?

We’ll admit that it is somewhat confusing why the network hasn’t made any sort of official announcement about season 3 just yet, even if it’s to just say the show is coming out next year. However, we imagine that they may be using this to their advantage. Having people wondering about when the show is coming back is a good thing, at least for the time being. That may change in a few months if there is no more news out there, but the curiosity alone does generate some discussion. We’ve seen a ton of it online and there is no denying that.

Of course, we do think they are planning a big reveal here eventually but clearly, they’re not that interested in rushing it. Our feeling is that come either the end of this year or early January (whenever we are close to the BMF premiere), we’ll start to get some more teases on Ghost. At that point, it’s just silly if you don’t start getting your audience excited. Even though BMF may not be a part of the Power franchise, it does share some audience and has that 50 Cent connection. That’s where you have to strike while the iron is hot.

