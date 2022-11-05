Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Our November hopes

Snowfall season 6 is coming to FX in the future — that much we can say with absolute confidence. This is the final chapter of the series, and there is a lot of emotion wrapped up in that. We are at a huge point in Franklin Saint’s life — he’s got nothing that he had. Teddy has stripped so much of it away. Now, he has to figure out how to strike back, if he even can, and whether or not he will be able to survive.

The bad news is that it’s pretty darn clear we’re not getting the final chapter of the show in 2022; all signs point to it being back next year. The question we are curious to get into here is whether or not we’ll hear more about the future this month — is that something to realistically hope for? There’s at least a good bit to dive into here…

Based on where things stand at present, we should go ahead and note that it feels at least reasonably unlikely that there will be a ton of news released for season 6 this month. December, meanwhile, is when we start to get a little more optimistic. If we are going to have a late winter start for the series as we have seen in the past, it makes the most sense for FX to start to get the promotional ball rolling at least a few months in advance. If we can get a reveal of the date in December for February or March, that would give the network plenty of time to hype things up.

Of course, it’s still possible that season 6 makes us wait a little bit longer — given that this is the final season, the producers could spend more time perfecting everything. The only thing we’re pretty sure of, at least for now, is that it’s a little TOO optimistic to expect news this month … even if it is a fun thing to think about.

