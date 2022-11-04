How I Met Your Father season 2: Paget Brewster returning!

While there may not be an official premiere date yet for How I Met Your Father season 2, there is some news we’re happy to report. Paget Brewster looks to be coming back as Sophie’s mother Lori down the road!

The Criminal Minds star teased the news this week with a post on Twitter (see below), and of course we welcome more opportunities to see her. After all, Lori offers up a pretty interesting window into Sophie’s world, as the two have navigated a unique and at times difficult history. Lori had a number of different boyfriends over the years and a good portion of Sophie’s life was spent having to console her mother after various breakups. Her first appearance back in season 1 caused Sophie to look at her mother’s past with a new set of eyes; who’s to say what will come this time around?

What makes Paget’s casting as this casting pretty brilliant is her ability to manage both comedy and drama. This show can really deliver both, and do so in just a matter of minutes. (If you haven’t seen Brewster do comedy before, we recommend that you go watch her Community arc as soon as possible … among many other things.)

So when is How I Met Your Father season 2 going to actually premiere? That’s something that we wish we had a good answer to. Our hope is that we could see new episodes with Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast in January, given that is the timeframe in which we got the first season. This time around we’re getting an expanded 20-episode order, which probably means that we’re not getting all of the episodes at once. The show proved to be a rather capable successor to How I Met Your Mother, and we think it’s going to only get better with time as the world of these characters continues to expand.

Hi guys, something magical happens on the Paramount Lot in Hollywood when you get to be a part of ⁦@HIMYFonHulu⁩ … pic.twitter.com/EZl6BkCCK7 — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) November 3, 2022

