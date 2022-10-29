How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date: Still on the way?

Can we expect some more news on How I Met Your Father season 2 in the near future, including a premiere date? We know that plenty of people out there want it.

After all, at this point it has been a long time since season 1 wrapped up on Hulu and in that time, there really hasn’t been that much said about season 2. Filming actually started some time ago but because of how this show films, it’s a little bit easier for all parties involved to keep things pretty hush-hush.

Rest assured, though, that season 2 is still coming; personally, we just don’t have any expectations that you’re going to see it the rest of this year. Because the first season premiered in January, we tend to think that January / February 2023 also makes the most sense here. We tend to think that over the next month and a half, we’ll probably know a little bit more in between an official date and some other footage for what lies ahead.

Another exciting thing to remember is that season 2 actually got a 20-episode order, which means a much larger chance to dive head-first into Sophie’s journey. Personally, we think this could mean we get a ten-episode batch in the winter, a hiatus, and then another batch in the summer. That’s at least something that makes sense to us, since the other scenario is that all 20 episodes air consecutively, which feels unlikely given what we’ve seen cable / streaming services do with comedies of this nature.

If you haven’t had a chance to see season 1, there’s still time! We know that the end of the original How I Met Your Mother was really polarizing, but this show really does a good job of capturing some of the good things about the OG series, while feeling contemporary and interesting in its own right.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu?

