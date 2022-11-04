SWAT season 6 episode 6 return date at CBS: ‘Checkmate’

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, do you want to get the SWAT season 6 episode 6 return date? Of course, we imagine there will be an eagerness for more of this show — why wouldn’t there be?

Of course, this is where we do have to come in with some of the bad news: There is not going to be an installment next week. We’ve been pretty lucky to have such a solid run of stories since the start of the season, but the first official hiatus is upon us! As of right now, the plan is for season 6 episode 6 (titled “Checkmate”) to air on Friday, November 18. There may not be too much in the way of info out there about this story yet, but we also tend to think that most people have a good sense already of what you can expect here. This is probably going to be an intense, high-octane story where the team has to fulfill a difficult mission … and there will be a personal plotline in here as well. While this show does have a formula, it manages to deliver compelling stories in the midst of that.

As we look ahead beyond episode 6, it feels fair to assume in advance that there won’t be a new episode on November 25, and you can thank Black Friday for that. Our hope is that there will be at least one or two more in the month of December, mostly because six episodes is a pretty short run for the fall. We have to get more than that, right?

For those who are eager to get more news on what lies ahead, have no fear — CBS will release it in due time. We may just need to exercise a certain measure of patience first.

