Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 return date over at CBS

Following tonight’s all-new episode, of course it makes sense to want a Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 — after all, why wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand down some rather unfortunate news: There is no new episode coming next week. We’ve been lucky to have installments weekly since the show premiered last month, but it is temporarily coming to a close. For now, the plan is for the crime drama to return to CBS on Friday, November 18, and with a title of “On Dangerous Ground.”

Why the hiatus at this point? It may just be a way to ensure that there are enough episodes to spread throughout the year. Also, it allows the production time to stay ahead of the game.

In looking beyond episode 6, it is fairly clear that there won’t be a new episode on November 25 (it’s Black Friday, after all), and we may as well expect another hiatus then. Hopefully, there will still be some other updates over the course of December, especially since there’s still a lot of stories still to go in this season.

We’d try to map out at least some more of what to expect moving forward with this show, but if you’ve been watching over the years, you know a good sense of it already! This is a show that prides itself on a specific formula, and there is no real reason to expect a big change here. Most of the Reagans will be facing some tough issues but at some point during the hour, they’ll all have a chance to reconvene at family dinner.

