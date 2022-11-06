Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz, 11/6?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Are we officially done with this world for the time being?

Many of you out there may recognize that there was no new installment of the show last week, but you could easily attribute this to a one-week hiatus or something else within that vein. We have, after all, seen these across the board with this network.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

However, we can go ahead and confirm that this is not what is transpiring here. The hiatus for the show is going to continue, but it’s not a one-week thing. Instead, it’s because the season 2 finale aired late last month! What we’re looking at right now is a lengthy holding pattern for this show as we wait for filming to wrap up. It’s actually been underway for a good while, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not episodes will be ready for the summer.

Instead, the major concern that you should really have right now is whether or not we’re actually going to be seeing new episodes when we think we will. One of the things that we’re seeing with Starz right now is that there’s a pretty huge logjam when it comes to some of their programming. There’s no premiere date for Ghost at the moment, and the same goes for Power Book IV: Force. If some of these shows get delayed, you can easily make the case that something similar could happen here.

At the end of the day, though, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping for a chance to learn more about the season even as we’re stuck waiting. We already know, for example, that we’ll be getting a chance to meet Unique’s brother…

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







