Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: What is NBC waiting for?

We don’t think it is any surprise that a lot of people out there want a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date to be announced soon. After all, they wouldn’t they? Given that this is around the time NBC tends to reveal midseason premiere dates, we tend to think something will be coming in the relatively near future.

Now, here are the big questions: When that date will be, and also what the network is waiting for when it comes to making an announcement. Given that multiple series stars (including Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) made appearances on Entertainment Tonight this week, you could have argued that this was a great time to announce something like this. There are two potential reasons why they didn’t: Either they don’t have an official date just yet, or they are waiting to make some sort of big reveal later.

If we are talking about the latter here, what we could be seeing is a big press release soon with a LOT of midseason premiere dates all at once. This is something that NBC can control and put out at a time that they consider be optimal. We personally think that a season 5 premiere date would be included in here; if it isn’t, that suggests that the show may not be coming out for a good while. (Typically, midseason premiere dates cover a window from January until March.)

No matter if a premiere date is released next week or next month, don’t think of that as the only bit of buzz we’ll be getting on the new season. Odds are, there will be in due time a lot of other great stuff released all about what lies ahead! Some of it may just require you to wait for a little while. We foresee promos, photos, and other stuff in the future for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast.

