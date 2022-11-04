NCIS season 20 episode 8 photo: The meaning of ‘Turkey Trot’

Before we say too much more about NCIS season 20 episode 8, we should note that you’re going to be waiting a while for it. “Turkey Trot” is not airing until we get around to Monday, November 21, but we hope that it will be well worth the wait!

Just from the photo above, you can probably assume that the Thanksgiving-themed episode is going to somewhat break the mold — and there are a few different reasons why that we’re happy to get into more here.

First and foremost, can we go ahead and note that Diona Reasonover co-wrote this episode with Scott Williams? We reported on this news yesterday, but we are still excited to talk about it more! It’s always nice to see a cast member interested in offering more to a show beyond just their performance; Kasie is going to have some big stuff to do in this episode, whether it be spending time with Knight outside of the job or taking part in a marathon with Jimmy.

Unfortunately, this marathon will eventually have a tragic turn at some point in the process. An unknown shooter is supposedly going to cause some chaos during the 5K, and it is going to be up to the NCIS team in order to uncover the truth before it’s too late. This is one of those cases that could very well play out either in real time or close to it, and it could feel different from your standard story of the week.

Remember that NCIS will return with new episodes on Monday, November 14. It is going to be off the air again on Monday for the second straight week, and we absolutely know that isn’t the easily pill to swallow. We wish we had more right away!

