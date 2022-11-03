NCIS season 20: Diona Reasonover co-writes episode 8!

We knew already that NCIS season 20 episode 8 was going to be a Thanksgiving episode and now, we’ve got some other great news, as well!

As confirmed this week by CBS, the upcoming November 21 installment “Turkey Trot” is going to be co-written by none other than series star Diona Reasonover alongside Scott Williams. In addition to playing Kasie Hines on-screen, Diona is getting to do some fun stuff outside of that! This is the second straight season in which a cast member has co-written an episode; we saw Brian Dietzen do it last season with “The Helpers.”

Want to know a little more about what makes this story stand out? We suggest that you read the full season 20 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Turkey Trot” – After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Diona Reasonover.

For those wondering, Andi Mack actress Lilan Bowden is going to be playing the part of Knight’s sister, who we have heard a little bit about in the past already. Isn’t it nice to finally get to know more about her away from the team? We’ve also loved the friendship between her and Kasie for a while, and this should be a great extension of that. After all, Thanksgiving is really a time to spend with a lot of people you care about deeply; this story should feel like a perfect chance to celebrate that further.

