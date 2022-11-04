Chicago PD season 10 episode 7 promo: Can Upton get proof?

We’ve certainly seen Hailey Upton in some precarious positions before; that’s going to continue on Chicago PD season 10 episode 7.

To be specific, she’s going to do what she can to prove that Sean, the son of a police chief, is guilty of trafficking young women. Doing that, however, is not going to be easy. Sean is going to be careful, and there’s also no question that he’s pretty well insulated. There are a number of people who will be looking the other way here just because they don’t want to see the truth.

This episode may be the biggest one for Tracy Spiridakos since Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit, and there’s not even a guarantee that it’s going to be wrapped up here, either. This does feel like the perfect sort of arc to close this first part of the season on, largely because there are so many different ways that this show could move forward from here. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of twists and for Sean to be put away for a really long time. This is the sort of case that Upton excels at when it comes to getting the job done, given that she’s tenacious and won’t back down no matter what the obstacle is. In due time, we also tend to think that she’s going to have more help.

In a way, we do also think that getting justice and taking Sean down is helping for her to not have to focus too much on Halstead. Her entire life has been upended over the past couple of months and while Jay may be back eventually, there’s a long waiting period in between. (As viewers, we technically don’t know if Soffer will be returning to the show, but he wasn’t necessarily written out for good.)

