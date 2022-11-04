Survivor 43 episode 8 spoilers: The great rice debate!

Next week on Survivor 43 episode 8, it feels like there’s a lot of work to be done for players to pick up the pieces. Just remember how this past episode ended! Dwight was blindsided out of the game, and that means that a lot of people are going to have some big questions. While there are some players like Jesse who seem to be in a good spot right now, this season feels especially fluid right now. There is no dominant player or alliance that we can see, and there are also a lot of people who still do have their idols / advantages at their disposal.

All of this stuff is very-much worth thinking about, but what could be just as interesting moving forward is how much of the game could be about something a little more simple: Not going hungry. What are the remaining players willing to do in order to get rice at their camps? For more, just take a look at the synopsis below:

“Proposterous”– It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post merge. Also, hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Based on what we’ve seen in the past, there’s likely to be some sort of a trade here, either involving specific supplies or potentially a chance to compete in immunity. The latter is always the most interesting, largely because it does add strategic weight to what you decide to do. If you try to be selfless for your tribe and get voted out later, it feels like the sort of thing that would haunt you for a really long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 43 episode 8 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







