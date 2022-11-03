Outlander season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Is there a chance that we could hear about an Outlander season 7 premiere date at some point this month? We know that in theory, we are inching ever closer to some news coming out.

The first bit of evidence that we could hear something this month is pretty clear: What we actually saw take place back in 2021! The network chose to confirm a season 6 premiere date in late November of last year, and that makes us think that they could do something similar here.

Of course, there are also reasons to have some hesitation about this. For starters, it felt like Starz was a little more active in promoting season 6 last year than they’ve been with season 7 so far. Also, they haven’t even announced a premiere date yet for BMF, which is going to be coming back in January. It makes all the sense in the world that we’d hear something about that before getting around to the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series.

Even with saying all of this, we do still feel reasonably hopeful that we’re going to get some more news about season 7 over the next couple of months, at least if the plan is to air the first half of the season in the spring. We know that the first eight episodes of the order of sixteen are already wrapped when it comes to production; sure, there is work to be done polishing them behind the scenes, but we have a hard time thinking that the network would wait and air the whole season at once. Just imagine how long of a droughtlander that would be!

Of course, beyond a season 7 premiere date, we are also still waiting to hear if season 7 is going to be the final one. We’re still hopeful that a season 8 will be coming down the road, but nothing is official on that just yet.

