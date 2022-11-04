NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Daniela Ruah on 3-show crossover

In the event that you did not know already, there is some great stuff coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 moving forward! There is an epic three-show crossover in the works that really allows this franchise to do something that, shockingly, they’ve never done before. The main challenge is going to be dealing with the long wait from now until it actually airs early next year.

So while we are forced to sit around and speculate, why not hear from one of the main players for a moment? In a new interview with TV Insider, Daniela Ruah (who is actually directing this weekend’s NCIS: LA episode) had a good bit to say about this event and how great of an experience it was to film:

It’s been shot and it went really well. It was extremely fun. Some of the actors I already knew. For example, I’ve known Wilmer [Valderrama] for a few years now and it was so fun to catch up with him and show pictures of the kids and the spouses and all that. And then I got to meet the people, for example, from NCIS: Hawai’i. They came over, I hadn’t met any of them before, and it was just wonderful. Everybody was just happy to see each other and happy to be together.

We certainly know that does this crossover was a huge undertaking, given that you’ve got dozens of potential actors plus different production schedules. For the Hawaii crew in particular, they had to be flown out to do some of the scenes! This is probably the most ambitious thing that this franchise has ever done, and we really hope CBS puts some time and money into creating a really good campaign for it. We expect plenty of action, but also fun moments for some of the characters.

