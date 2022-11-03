NCIS season 20 spoilers: An epic crossover tease?

As some of you may know already, NCIS season 20 is going to bring you a three-show crossover event in the new year. Isn’t that worth a lot of excitement? In all of the years that this franchise has been on the air, we’ve never seen three separate teams come together at once. We tend to think that for this to happen, the threat the teams are facing must be enormous. Almost like the Avengers coming together to stop Thanos, right?

With this in mind, let’s just say we have a pretty appropriate tease courtesy of Brian Dietzen…

In a post on Twitter below, the actor (who plays Jimmy Palmer on the flagship show) shared a gif from the popular Marvel movie — a clear tease (at least to us) that a major crossover scene was filmed yesterday. We know that all the NCIS shows have been working on this for a little while, though we imagine filming is a little scattered through other episodes all three are working on. Doing something like this is awesome for diehard fans, but also a scheduling nightmare behind the scenes. Add to this, of course, the fact that only two of the three shows actually film in Los Angeles. (NCIS: Hawaii films, of course, in Hawaii.)

While we’d love to see some video footage of this event, that’s probably not going to happen for at least a little while longer. If we are lucky, we’re going to have a chance to see footage at some point next month; it benefits CBS greatly to hype this up! With the future of NCIS: Los Angeles currently unclear, this may be the only chance for the franchise to do something like this. Why not make the most of the opportunity?

What are you hoping to see within this NCIS season 20 crossover event?

Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

